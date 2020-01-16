Pakistan announces 400 scholarships for art students

Pakistan is offering 400 scholarships for students interested in studying arts and culture.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that this is the first time the government is offering scholarships to art students.

He shared that the ministry had thought of offering such scholarships about six months ago.

“We don’t want talented children to not be able to attain higher education,” he said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

The scholarship will cover a student’s tuition and accommodation.

“There is a lot of talent in Pakistan, we just need to give it the right platform,” the minister added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.