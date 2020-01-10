Pak Army offers Australia assistance in tackling bushfires: ISPR

The Pakistan Army has offered Australia its assistance in tackling the raging bushfires there, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to the Pakistani military’s media wing, Vice Chief of Australian Defence Forces Vice Admiral David Johnston called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Friday.

“The COAS reiterated the offer he made to General Angus John Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces, for any assistance in tackling the bush fires in Australia,” the ISPR said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security. The vice chief of Australian defence forces appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

According to the BBC, at least 27 people have died since September, 2019 in Australia bushfires. Firefighters from the US, Canada and New Zealand are among those who have flown to Australia to help local firefighters.

The country saw its hottest and driest year on record in 2019 due to two specific weather phenomena and climate change, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.