Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pak Army offers Australia assistance in tackling bushfires: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Pak Army offers Australia assistance in tackling bushfires: ISPR

Photo: ISPR

The Pakistan Army has offered Australia its assistance in tackling the raging bushfires there, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to the Pakistani military’s media wing, Vice Chief of Australian Defence Forces Vice Admiral David Johnston called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Friday.

“The COAS reiterated the offer he made to General Angus John Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces, for any assistance in tackling the bush fires in Australia,” the ISPR said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security. The vice chief of Australian defence forces appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

According to the BBC, at least 27 people have died since September, 2019 in Australia bushfires. Firefighters from the US, Canada and New Zealand are among those who have flown to Australia to help local firefighters.

The country saw its hottest and driest year on record in 2019 due to two specific weather phenomena and climate change, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Australia, Bushfire, Firefighters
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.