Over 4500 cases of human trafficking reported in 2019: FIA

Says it arrested 1600 human traffickers last year

Hundreds of Pakistani men leave their homes for Europe every year seeking a better lifestyle and money, but the way they often choose is illegal.

Mandi Bahaudddin, Gujrat and Gujranwala are considered safe havens for human traffickers.

Azhar and Arshad from Mandi Bahauddin also wanted to reach Europe to find work.

Mazhar, Azhar’s brother, said his brother used to talk about good education for him and wanted to get their sisters married. That was why he left home but never returned, Mazhar added.

Azhar and Arshad reportedly drowned after a boat capsized near Greece.

Arshad’s sister told SAMAA TV that seven people from her village left their homes for Europe and they were still missing. She urged the media to help her find her brother.

“Please help us,” she said.

Sajid Ali, a resident of Gujrat, also wanted to work in Europe because of financial difficulties at home.

“I spoke with my friend and he said we should go to Europe,” Sajid told SAMAA TV.

According to Sajid, his friend took him to an agent who had agreed to take him to Turkey for Rs300,000. “They took us to Iran by road and from Iran, we took 17 days to reach Turkey.”

Recalling his journey, Sajid said they even had to walk through difficult terrains for as long as four hours and they had nothing to eat or drink.

After reaching Turkey, Sajid said their hideout was raided by the Turkish police and he was deported to Pakistan.

According to an international agency's report, more than 100,000 Pakistanis have illegally entered various cities of Europe in the last 10 years.

According to the Pakistani law, illegal immigration is punishable by at least five years.

"If the accused repeats the crime then they could face seven years in jail,” said Khalid Naeem, a former FIA prosecutor.

A person, found guilty of human trafficking, can be sentenced to 14 years in prison.