Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Over 4500 cases of human trafficking reported in 2019: FIA

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Says it arrested 1600 human traffickers last year

The Federal Investigation Agency registered over 4500 cases of human trafficking last year and apprehended at least 1600 human traffickers from across the country, it said Tuesday.

Hundreds of Pakistani men leave their homes for Europe every year seeking a better lifestyle and money, but the way they often choose is illegal.

Mandi Bahaudddin, Gujrat and Gujranwala are considered safe havens for human traffickers.

Azhar and Arshad from Mandi Bahauddin also wanted to reach Europe to find work.

Mazhar, Azhar’s brother, said his brother used to talk about good education for him and wanted to get their sisters married. That was why he left home but never returned, Mazhar added.

Azhar and Arshad reportedly drowned after a boat capsized near Greece.

Arshad’s sister told SAMAA TV that seven people from her village left their homes for Europe and they were still missing. She urged the media to help her find her brother.

“Please help us,” she said.

Sajid Ali, a resident of Gujrat, also wanted to work in Europe because of financial difficulties at home.

“I spoke with my friend and he said we should go to Europe,” Sajid told SAMAA TV.

According to Sajid, his friend took him to an agent who had agreed to take him to Turkey for Rs300,000. “They took us to Iran by road and from Iran, we took 17 days to reach Turkey.”

Recalling his journey, Sajid said they even had to walk through difficult terrains for as long as four hours and they had nothing to eat or drink.

After reaching Turkey, Sajid said their hideout was raided by the Turkish police and he was deported to Pakistan.

According to an international agency's report, more than 100,000 Pakistanis have illegally entered various cities of Europe in the last 10 years.

According to the Pakistani law, illegal immigration is punishable by at least five years.

"If the accused repeats the crime then they could face seven years in jail,” said Khalid Naeem, a former FIA prosecutor.

A person, found guilty of human trafficking, can be sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Human Trafficking, Pakistan, Human Traffickers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi's Defence
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.