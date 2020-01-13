Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
Over 10,000 Pakistanis are in jails world over: interior ministry

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Over 10,000 Pakistanis are in jails world over: interior ministry

File photo: AFP

Over 10,000 Pakistanis have been imprisoned in jails across the world, the Ministry of Interior said in its report Monday.

According to the documents, at least 10,896 Pakistani nationals have been imprisoned the world over for various crimes.

The report said 4,120 Pakistani nationals were jailed for allegedly smuggling drugs and another 1,195 on charges of illegal immigration.

It said 1,902 Pakistanis were jailed for crimes including kidnapping for ransom and robberies. Around 190 were jailed for their alleged involvement in human trafficking.

At least 374 Pakistanis were imprisoned for allegedly committing frauds and 467 others for staying in foreign countries after the expiry of their visas.

