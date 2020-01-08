Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

‘Opposition supported Army Amendment Act for better ties with establishment’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘Opposition supported Army Amendment Act for better ties with establishment’

The opposition parties seconded the federal government’s amendments in the Army Act  to maintain a good relationship with the establishment, believes analyst Adnan Adil.

The National Assembly passed on Tuesday the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 that sets the retirement age of services chiefs at 64 years.

The bill will now be presented in the Senate where, if approved, it will be given to the president for final approval. It will allow Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to complete his extended term in office.

On Wednesday, Adil spoke on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din about the House’s consensus on the bill which he remarked was “strange”.

Parliamentary sessions should always proceed with adjustments, but Adil was concerned over Parliament’s harmony “only on the army chief’s matter”.

He even recalled PML-N’s slogan of ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’ and ‘Civilian Supremacy’ from the 2018 general elections.

“People were expecting some resistance from the PML-N,” he said.
“It could have asked to reduce the army chief’s extended tenure from three years to two or one, but they did not even take a firm stand.”

The analyst said the decision was solely for political gains. The opposition wants to maintain good ties with the establishment, he claimed.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif told SAMAA TV on Tuesday that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and president Shehbaz Sharif wanted party’s senior leadership to support the amendments in the Army Act.

Both Shehbaz and Nawaz are in London for the latter’s medical treatment.
Asif admitted that some leaders were not in favour of the decision and were confused. To their response, Asif told them to call Nawaz themselves and confirm his words.

Adil was particularly critical of the PML-N, whom he called the “champions of democracy”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
army act
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi's Defence
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.