‘Opposition supported Army Amendment Act for better ties with establishment’

The opposition parties seconded the federal government’s amendments in the Army Act to maintain a good relationship with the establishment, believes analyst Adnan Adil.

The National Assembly passed on Tuesday the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 that sets the retirement age of services chiefs at 64 years.

The bill will now be presented in the Senate where, if approved, it will be given to the president for final approval. It will allow Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to complete his extended term in office.

On Wednesday, Adil spoke on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din about the House’s consensus on the bill which he remarked was “strange”.

Parliamentary sessions should always proceed with adjustments, but Adil was concerned over Parliament’s harmony “only on the army chief’s matter”.

He even recalled PML-N’s slogan of ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’ and ‘Civilian Supremacy’ from the 2018 general elections.

“People were expecting some resistance from the PML-N,” he said.

“It could have asked to reduce the army chief’s extended tenure from three years to two or one, but they did not even take a firm stand.”

The analyst said the decision was solely for political gains. The opposition wants to maintain good ties with the establishment, he claimed.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif told SAMAA TV on Tuesday that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and president Shehbaz Sharif wanted party’s senior leadership to support the amendments in the Army Act.

Both Shehbaz and Nawaz are in London for the latter’s medical treatment.

Asif admitted that some leaders were not in favour of the decision and were confused. To their response, Asif told them to call Nawaz themselves and confirm his words.

Adil was particularly critical of the PML-N, whom he called the “champions of democracy”.



