One killed after under-construction building collapses in Okara

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

One labourer was killed after a plaza collapsed on Wednesday in the commercial area of Okara’s Mohammad Ali Jinnah Road.

According to officers of Rescue 1122, four other labourers are reportedly stuck under the debris. Operations are under way to rescue them.

“We were told that four other workers are stuck as well but that is not confirmed yet,” said Zafar Iqbal, a rescue worker.

The police have also reached the area.

The plaza was under construction and reportedly was being built illegally. A No Objection Certificate for the building’s construction had not been issued by the city’s metropolitan corporation.

According to neighbours, a three-storey building beside the plaza has also been severely affected because of the collapse.

