Thursday, January 9, 2020
Okara couple kills seven-year-old niece for declining son’s proposal

Posted: Jan 9, 2020
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
An Okara couple have been found involved in the killing of their seven-year-old niece after her parents declined their son’s proposal, according to the police.

The suspects, Rustam Ali and Khalida, have gotten pre-arrest bail from the court.

The child’s body was found 15 days ago.

Ali had told the police that the child had left her house in the evening and then he found her body after 30 minutes. “I am her maternal uncle.

Someone killed her and dumped her body outside my house,” he said.

“Children are engaged at a young age in our family,” the child’s father shared. He claimed that Ali and his wife had asked for their daughter’s hand in marriage for their son. “I had declined the proposal,” he added.

A civil court has summoned the suspects on Tuesday, January 14.

