Okara appoints its first female SHO

Munazza Khan has been appointed as the first woman SHO of Okara. She aims to work for the women of her district.

“I have been given a responsibility and I will fulfill it with all my dedication and hard work,” Khan told SAMAA TV. “I encourage open discussion at my police station so that both parties can get an equal chance to talk,” she said.

The mother of two makes sure that none of the complaints she receives go unnoticed.

Khan specifically wants to work for the rights of the women in her region.

Khan explained that there is no such thing as discrimination when it comes to performing her duties. “When we are in our uniforms, all gender differences disappear, it’s only you and your duty,” she said.

The officer credits her parents for her success. “I’m very proud of my daughter,” her mother said. “More than her, it was our dream to see her in this post,” she said.

Munazza’s education was our top priority and we want other people to educate their daughters as well so that they can experience this pride, she added.

