Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nigerian man arrested for online fraud in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Nigerian man arrested for online fraud in Islamabad

A Nigerian man was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime unit on Wednesday for online fraud of more than Rs10 million.

“He has been taking money from people online disguised as a welfare worker,” said an FIA officer.

The accused was reportedly leading a gang and had been robbing people online for a while.

He has taken money from people through various bank accounts, the officer said.

The accused has been handed over to the FIA on a two-day physical remand. Further investigations are under way.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
fia Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
FIA, cybercrime, Islamabad, Nigerian
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.