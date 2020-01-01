Nigerian man arrested for online fraud in Islamabad

A Nigerian man was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime unit on Wednesday for online fraud of more than Rs10 million.

“He has been taking money from people online disguised as a welfare worker,” said an FIA officer.

The accused was reportedly leading a gang and had been robbing people online for a while.

He has taken money from people through various bank accounts, the officer said.

The accused has been handed over to the FIA on a two-day physical remand. Further investigations are under way.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.