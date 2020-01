New Year celebrations across Karachi saw 11 people injured due to aerial firing.

The people who were injured have been identified as:

Rahul Pervez, 28, resident of Saddar. He was admitted to Jinnah hospital.

Nouman, 30, admitted to Jinnah hospital.

Amjad, 22, injured in DHA Phase VII.

Areeba, 22, injured in Federal B Area’s Block 16.

12-year-old Amna Baneem Sajjad injured in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 4. She was moved to Aga Khan Hospital.

Shakeelur Rehman, 35, injured in Korangi. He is being treated at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Mateeullah, 55, injured in Pirabad’s Qasba Colony.

18-year-old Hina received a gunshot wound to her face. She is a resident of Buffer Zone’s Sector 16-A.

Azeem, 18, injured in Sharifabad. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Hasnain, 20, injured in Baldia Swat Colony. He was shifted to Civil Hospital.

Amir Abbas was wounded in Gulberg. He is being treated at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The Sindh government had imposed a ban on aerial firing and pillion riding from the night of December 31 to morning of January 1, 2020.

