Neighbour accused of raping 10-year-old girl in Jhang’s Mochiwala

A 10-year-old girl was raped by a man in Jhang’s Mochiwala. The police believes her rapist was a neighbour.

“She was coming back from the madrassa when he forcefully took her to his house and raped her,” the girl’s brother said.

The man then left her near her house in critical condition and fled, the police said.

“We immediately had her tested and now have the reports with us,” said DSP Ghulam Muhammad. “We are investigating the case and the accused will soon be arrested,” he said.

The girl’s family has requested the chief minister of Punjab and the government to take notice of the incident and assure that strict action will be taken against the accused man.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.