Nawaz Sharif exempted from appearing in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

An accountability court in Lahore granted on Friday an exemption to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from appearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The decision was made on the basis of his medical reports. The court has adjourned the hearing till January 17.

Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervez appeared on his behalf stating that the PML-N founder was unwell and undergoing treatment in London.

His nephew, Yousaf Abbas’s judicial remand has also been extended for 14 days. The Sharif family has been accused of using the Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money laundering and illegal transfer of shares.

Separately, the physical remand of Hamza Shahbaz, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has also been extended for 14 days. An accountability court has adjourned the hearing of his case till January 17 too.

Hamza is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Paani and assets beyond means cases.

The court has also summoned the NAB prosecutor to present the case record on the next hearing.

