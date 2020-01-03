Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif exempted from appearing in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Nawaz Sharif exempted from appearing in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

An accountability court in Lahore granted on Friday an exemption to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from appearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The decision was made on the basis of his medical reports. The court has adjourned the hearing till January 17.

Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervez appeared on his behalf stating that the PML-N founder was unwell and undergoing treatment in London.

His nephew, Yousaf Abbas’s judicial remand has also been extended for 14 days. The Sharif family has been accused of using the Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money laundering and illegal transfer of shares.

Separately, the physical remand of Hamza Shahbaz, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has also been extended for 14 days. An accountability court has adjourned the hearing of his case till January 17 too.

Hamza is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Paani and assets beyond means cases.

The court has also summoned the NAB prosecutor to present the case record on the next hearing.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
hamza shahbaz Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, NAB, Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, London, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.