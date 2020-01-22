Naseeruddin Shah on India’s CAA law and Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t holds the student movement in contempt because he’s never been a student in university himself, said actor Naseeruddin Shah in an interview.

Talking to The Wire earlier this week, the Dirty Picture actor that this was the reason the prime minister lacked compassion or empathy towards them and their cause.

Commenting on the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, Shah said that watching the Indian youth rise against the “current dispensation is amazing”. He added that even in Bollywood, young actors and directors had risen against the law.

According to The Wire, on the silence of the older generation of actors, Shah said that he understood their silence but wondered how long it would go on.

Shah said that members of his family had served in the army, as diplomats and administrators in the government. He added that since this recent unrest in the country, he had become more aware of his identity as a Muslim man.



