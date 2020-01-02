Nasarullah Chaudhry jailed for five years for ‘spreading religious hatred’

A Karachi anti-terrorism court sentenced on December 21 journalist Nasarullah Chaudhry to five years in prison for possessing “material against Pakistan” and “spreading religious hatred”.

Judge Muneer Bhutto of the anti-terrorism court no VI heard the case.

Nasarullah, who was working for Nai Baat, has been convicted of possessing literature about Jihad and books which were critical of the “Pakistan army and the government”.

He was arrested near Karachi’s Holy Family Hospital on November 11, 2018. The police claimed that they seized a “black bag” from him which contained 11 books. These included four magazines of the Nawa-e-Afghan Jihad, and two books, Rah-e-Jihad and Punjabi Taliban.

He has been sentenced to jail under Section 11 W(a) of the ATA. The law pertains to printing, publishing and disseminating any material to incite hatred.

Nasarullah has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of Rs10,000. In case, he fails to pay up his sentence will be increased by a month.

The court has also sentenced to six months in jail and fined him Rs5,000 for spreading “religious hatred”. The sentences will run concurrently.

Court proceedings

Three witnesses, all policemen including SIP Muhammad Asim, HC Mehboob Hussain, and Inspector Ali Haider, recorded their statements in the court.

All three claimed that a “black bag” was seized from the journalist’s possession.

The prosecution even argued that Nasarullah was “well connected” to Khalid Makashi, a terrorist of the Al-Qaeda. The witnesses too supported the prosecution’s case and charged against the accused, says the court order.

Nasrullah, on the other hand, denied the allegations and said that the witnesses “have deposed falsely, in favour of law enforcement agencies”.

He claimed that he wasn’t guilty, adding that the law enforcing agencies had taken away the bag “of his daughter which had her assignment papers and subsequently showed it to had been recovered from me”.

His lawyer, Muhammad Farooq, argued that his client was arrested on November 9, 2019 contrary to the law enforcing agencies’ claim.

“Such news [of Narasullah’s arrest] was published in the Washington Post and Daily Mail, UK, so also the press club also issued a press release regarding the arrest of [the journalist] at the hands of law enforcing agency prior to the date of his alleged arrest shown in the FIR,” the lawyer said.

“The IO did not collect any evidence against the accused being a member or supporter of any proscribed organisation in his publication as he is a journalist by profession,” the lawyer argued, adding that his client has no criminal record and there’s no direct evidence against him.

The judge, however, ruled that the “prosecution proved the guilt of the accused Nasarullah beyond the shadow of a doubt”.

The journalist will now complete his sentence at the Central Prison, Karachi.

