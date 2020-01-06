NA defence committee unanimously approves Army Act Amendment Bill

National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence unanimously approved on Monday the Army Act Amendment Bill, according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers.

Ramesh Kumar, a PTI MNA, told SAMAA TV that all political parties unanimously approved the bill keeping in view the country’s situation and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s performance.

Both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party supported the bill, he added.

The bill will be tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

If the law is passed, it will grant another three-year term to General Bajwa.

Here’s what the new law proposes:

The previous law had not set any retirement age limit for the army, naval and air force chiefs as well as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff committee. Now, it is has been set at 64 years. Any person who is older will not be allowed to hold the post.

It also allows the president to reappoint or extend the tenure of all chiefs and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff committee on the PM’s advice.

The bill states that the “exercise of discretion by the appointing authority” in this regard will not be questioned by any court on “any ground whatsoever”.

If the law is passed, then it will be deemed to have taken effect on November 27, 2019 and not on the day it is passed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recommended reappointment of General Bajwa as the army chief for another three years on August 19, 2019. The president had granted him the extension.

The extension was then challenged on the grounds that it was contrary to Article 243(4)(b) of the constitution. The case was initially filed by the Jurists’ Foundation but after it asked to withdraw the case, the Supreme Court decided to take it up itself.

During the hearing, the court explored the scope of Article 243 and the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

The court on November 28 extended Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure by six months — till May — and ordered the government to make a law regulating such appointments.

The detailed verdict was released on December 16.