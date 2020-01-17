Narowal students head to graveyard after school fills with water

Students of a school in Narowal’s Pindi Bohri suburb have to go to a graveyard every day so that they can sit on a dry surface and study. They have been doing this for the past three weeks.

This is because their school has been filled with rainwater.

These students walk on an inundated path, ankle-deep in muddy water to reach the graveyard.

Some students also get to sit inside the shrine of a saint where the shrine’s workers keep it dry and clean.

It is the constituency (PP-46) of PTI leader Syed Saeed ul Hassan.

