Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Narowal students head to graveyard after school fills with water

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Narowal students head to graveyard after school fills with water

Photo: Naya Din

Students of a school in Narowal’s Pindi Bohri suburb have to go to a graveyard every day so that they can sit on a dry surface and study. They have been doing this for the past three weeks.

This is because their school has been filled with rainwater.

These students walk on an inundated path, ankle-deep in muddy water to reach the graveyard.

Some students also get to sit inside the shrine of a saint where the shrine’s workers keep it dry and clean.

It is the constituency (PP-46) of PTI leader Syed Saeed ul Hassan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
narowal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Faisal Vawda's boot gets Kashif Abbasi's show suspended by PEMRA
Faisal Vawda’s boot gets Kashif Abbasi’s show suspended by PEMRA
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.