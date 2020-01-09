Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
NAB summons Rana Sanaullah on Feb 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Pakistan’s accountability bureau has summoned PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in an assets case on February 3.

The bureau is investigating him for owning more assets than known sources of income. He has already appeared before NAB in this case.

The accountability bureau had sent him a questionnaire asking 14 questions about his assets. He has been allowed to submit its reply by the end of January. 

Sanaullah was released from jail after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in a drug trafficking case on December 24. He was arrested on July 1 on charges of drug possession and 15 kilogrammes of heroin was found in his vehicle.

The prosecution told the court that the ANF had been monitoring Sanaullah’s movements for a few days and they received credible information that drugs were being carried in a car similar to the one Sanaullah has.

The PML-N leader, however, argued that a false case was registered against him for political victimisation “as the petitioner being a vocal leader of the opposition was openly criticising the policies of the sitting government”, says the court document.

