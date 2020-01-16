Reference filed against Malik Riaz in Bahria Icon Tower case

Malik Riaz, the founder of Bahria Town, has been named in another reference. This time it pertains to the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi’s Clifton.

Riaz has been accused of illegally acquiring an amenity plot, constructing Bahria Icon Tower there and using fake bank accounts to carry out transactions.

The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi filed the reference in an accountability court on Wednesday. It did not, however, issue any press statement on it.

Others named in the case include Riaz’s son-in-law Zain Malik, former adviser to Karachi mayor on Parks Liaquat Qaimkhani, Yousaf Baloch, and Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, among others.

The inquiry into the case, called the Joint Venture Opal 225 case, was initiated as part of the fake accounts case. Suspects have been accused of causing a Rs100 billion loss to the national exchequer.

On August 1, 2019 a former Sindh government official was released on bail after he agreed to become NAB’s witness in the Bahria Town Icon Tower case.

Sajjad Abbasi, who was working as the works and services secretary, was arrested in June 2019 for his involvement in the Icon Tower case.

In a statement to the court, he said that he sold an amenity plot to Dr Anklesaria, who was linked to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, while he was working as the executive district officer for the revenue department. He claimed that Dr Anklesaria then sold that plot to Bahria Town’s Riaz. The plot is where Icon Tower has been constructed now.

He claimed that former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah had signed the summary for it five minutes after becoming chief minister. He also alleged that he was forced to do illegal work while working for the Sindh government.

