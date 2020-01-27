Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said the NAB Ordinance is not going to be taken back. The ordinance is here for four months and could be extended, he said.

Speaking to the Islamabad High Court Journalists’ Association on Monday, Akbar said changes have been made in the NAB law. He said the accountability process was neither slow nor fast before. These changes have been brought in to improve the process, he said.

There can be second opinion on freedom of expression, he said, adding that today, you can’t curb freedom of expression. Nor does our government have this kind of mind-set, he said.

He also told journalists that he would do everything possible to ensure they get their rights.

Akbar said the government cannot bring in any law that is not accepted by society. He said each matter should be debated.

