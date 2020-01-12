NAB initiates inquiry into Ahsan Iqbal, family’s assets

The National Accountability Bureau has initiated an inquiry into bank accounts and assets owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Ahsan Iqbal and his family, it emerged Sunday.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth hundreds of millions to the national exchequer in the Narowal Sports City project. He was arrested by NAB on December 23, 2019.

NAB Rawalpindi recently wrote letters to all the banks seeking details of accounts registered in the names of Iqbal and members of his family.

The anti-graft body also sought record of properties owned by them. It forwarded letters to deputy commissioners of Lahore, Narowal, Islamabad and six other districts in this regard.

Officials said they had received some of the record. They said they would summon witnesses after receiving more record from authorities.

Iqbal is accused of embezzling funds by increasing the cost of Narowal Sports City project from Rs732 million to Rs2500 million.

He is currently on remand until January 13.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.