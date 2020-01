The National Accountability Bureau apprehended on Friday a man for impersonating its director general in Bahawalpur, it said in a statement.

Mohammad Nadeem, a resident of Hasilpur tehsil, was involved in defrauding people, according to the statement.

The arrest was made by NAB’s intelligence wing, it said. The suspect was handed over to police for further interrogation.

The anti-graft body has apprehended nine such impostors in the last 27 months, the statement added.

