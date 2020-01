Karachi will get chapati and naan for fixed prices now, according to a notification issued by the commissioner.

Naan will cost Rs10 and the price of chapati has been set at Rs8, the notification says.

In his notification earlier, the commissioner had revised the price of flour at Rs45 per kilogramme and milk at Rs94 per litre.

People, however, have complained that the staple food items are still being sold according at old prices, naan for Rs12 and roti for Rs10.

