Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Musharraf challenges death sentence in Supreme Court

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Musharraf challenges death sentence in Supreme Court

Photo: AFP

Former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has challenged the death sentence handed to him by a special court in the Supreme Court.

The 65-page appeal was filed by Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar on Thursday morning. He has argued that he served as a four-star general in the army and served in the army for a total of 43 years.

He said that during his tenure as president, he uplifted the country’s economy from the brink of bankruptcy and worked to ensure peaceful relations with India.

The appeal argues that he hasn’t done anything that wasn’t in the country’s interests. His case is not of fleeing prosecution, argued his lawyer, adding that the government was too hasty in preparing the case against him and therefore ignored legal procedure.

Musharraf has also requested the top court to declare the death sentence awarded to him null and void. He argued that his right to fair trial was not given. He also said that the constitution of the special court was against the Constitution and the treason case was never approved by the cabinet.

The appeal also says that the special court did not give him the opportunity to record his statement in the case. The completion of the treason case without his statement is against Article 6 of the Constitution, it argued.

If the offence was so heinous then why did it take five years to prove it, he asked in the appeal.

Musharraf was sentenced to death for high treason on December 17. A three-member special court bench sentenced him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

One Comment

  1. Avatar
      Muhammad Sabir  January 16, 2020 1:45 pm/ Reply

    Status given by the human,made law in the society(Pakistan) but the supreme authority (ALLAH)given the law to the human for the peoples made by Allah that is “though Quran” for the whole humanity is one, If some one poor did any mistake than he will be punished the with same which is for rich one. Islam have no distinction poor & King. Every one get the same penalty for the same conviction. So if some one did theft the poor & rich get the same (Saza yaanee thief must cut their hands )No shifarish acceptable and the judge (Q@azi give the decision that would not rejected by the president.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.