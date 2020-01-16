Musharraf challenges death sentence in Supreme Court

Former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has challenged the death sentence handed to him by a special court in the Supreme Court.

The 65-page appeal was filed by Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar on Thursday morning. He has argued that he served as a four-star general in the army and served in the army for a total of 43 years.

He said that during his tenure as president, he uplifted the country’s economy from the brink of bankruptcy and worked to ensure peaceful relations with India.

The appeal argues that he hasn’t done anything that wasn’t in the country’s interests. His case is not of fleeing prosecution, argued his lawyer, adding that the government was too hasty in preparing the case against him and therefore ignored legal procedure.

Musharraf has also requested the top court to declare the death sentence awarded to him null and void. He argued that his right to fair trial was not given. He also said that the constitution of the special court was against the Constitution and the treason case was never approved by the cabinet.

The appeal also says that the special court did not give him the opportunity to record his statement in the case. The completion of the treason case without his statement is against Article 6 of the Constitution, it argued.

If the offence was so heinous then why did it take five years to prove it, he asked in the appeal.

Musharraf was sentenced to death for high treason on December 17. A three-member special court bench sentenced him.

