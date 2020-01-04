Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
Motorboats are polluting water at Khanpur Dam: WAPDA

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Khanpur Dam has become a top tourist spot in the country, especially for those into water sports.

The dam, however, is paying the high cost of tourism as the diesel from some motorboats there has started leaking into it.

The Water and Power Development Authority has issued notices to the owners of motorboats at Khanpur Dam for polluting the water.

Raja Hanif, a boat owner, said that many people from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Taxila come to the Khanpur Dam as the Rawal Dam has been closed for the public.

More than 150 boats have been operating here, he remarked.

The boat owners have assured the authority that they are trying to convert their diesel boats to petrol.

Photo: Online

Abid Hussain, another boat owner, claimed that the people from nearby villages release their sewage into the dam. “Why doesn’t WAPDA say anything to them?”

The water from the dam is supplied to people in Rawalpindi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
