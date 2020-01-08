Mother, two children killed in Lahore roof collapse

A mother and her two children were killed when a roof collapsed in Khaliq Nagar of Lahore’s Youhanabad on Tuesday.

The roof of the house was weak and continuous rains since the past two days led to the collapse, according to rescue officials.

“I had gone out to get milk when the accident took place,” said Nazir, the woman’s husband. He owned the house.

The debris of the collapse was removed by neighbours after which the rescue teams shifted the injured to a hospital. Nazir’s wife, his seven-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter died at the hospital.

The bodies have been handed over to the family. Their last rites will be offered on Wednesday (January 8).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.