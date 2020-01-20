Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP

Good news for fans of Meray Paas Tum Ho. The TV show’s finale will also be available exclusively on ARY ZAP before it airs on TV and the silver screen, SAMAA Digital learnt on Monday.



ARY ZAP is a free video-streaming platform like Netflix where viewers can watch all ARY shows and movies, including Jeeto Pakistan and Salam Zindagi in HD. “We haven’t yet decided what time we will release the show on the app,” ARY’s VP Marketing Asfandyar said. “It will probably be an hour or so before it is scheduled to air on TV.”

He added that they had decided against airing the double episode on YouTube to keep the fan curiosity alive. The show’s finale is set to air on Saturday on TV and cinemas across the country.