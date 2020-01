The men who robbed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew’s house have been arrested.

Shershah, the son of one of PM Khan’s sisters, was robbed on January 4. Suspects entered his house in Lahore’s Zaman Park through an open door and stole gold jewellery and an antique pistol.

Police sources say all three thieves have been arrested in the jurisdiction of the Mustafabad police station.

Stolen money, gold bangles and the weapons used in the robbery were recovered from their possession.

