Meet the British Royal Navy’s first Muslim honourary commander

Durdana Ansari, a British woman of Pakistani origin, tied the knot at 16 but she didn’t let an early marriage stop her from achieving her dreams. Today, she is the first Muslim honourary commander in the British Royal Navy and she’s just getting started.

Ansari, who has been awarded an OBE, appeared on Thursday on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

She is primarily known for her work as a presenter at BBC World Service where she covered everything from art to current affairs, from truck artists to Afghan refugee camps to the 2008 earthquake rehabilitation camps in Islamabad.

“Whatever you do, do it with excellence,” she said as she laid down the blueprint to achieve success.

“It is unnecessary that you fly to the UK or US to become great. You can make an impact in your personal capacity from wherever you are.” She said no one should forget their roots, no matter how far they’ve come in life.

Young people are often indecisive and find it difficult to make important decisions concerning their lives, she said.

Ansari believes this is why they must be mentored by someone close to them, whom they hold in high regard.

But, she admitted it is hard since young people are naive. She said it was the birth of her first child that taught her how difficult life could be.

“I asked myself how I would teach her everything while being so young myself?” Ansari said laughingly.

At that time, I learnt that if you are strong, you can nurture your children well, she added.

Ansari isn’t the only one working hard in her family; her daughter has also attained success. She said she takes pride in saying that her daughter is a famous fine artist.



