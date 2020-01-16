Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Meet the British Royal Navy’s first Muslim honourary commander

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Meet the British Royal Navy’s first Muslim honourary commander

Photo: Durdana Ansari/Facebook

Durdana Ansari, a British woman of Pakistani origin, tied the knot at 16 but she didn’t let an early marriage stop her from achieving her dreams. Today, she is the first Muslim honourary commander in the British Royal Navy and she’s just getting started.

Ansari, who has been awarded an OBE, appeared on Thursday on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

She is primarily known for her work as a presenter at BBC World Service where she covered everything from art to current affairs, from truck artists to Afghan refugee camps to the 2008 earthquake rehabilitation camps in Islamabad.

“Whatever you do, do it with excellence,” she said as she laid down the blueprint to achieve success.

“It is unnecessary that you fly to the UK or US to become great. You can make an impact in your personal capacity from wherever you are.” She said no one should forget their roots, no matter how far they’ve come in life.

Young people are often indecisive and find it difficult to make important decisions concerning their lives, she said.

Ansari believes this is why they must be mentored by someone close to them, whom they hold in high regard.

But, she admitted it is hard since young people are naive. She said it was the birth of her first child that taught her how difficult life could be.

“I asked myself how I would teach her everything while being so young myself?” Ansari said laughingly.

At that time, I learnt that if you are strong, you can nurture your children well, she added.

Ansari isn’t the only one working hard in her family; her daughter has also attained success. She said she takes pride in saying that her daughter is a famous fine artist.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Durdana Ansari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.