Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
Medical board to review Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: AFP

A medical board at Services Hospital in Lahore will be reviewing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports and submitting a report to the government.

The PML-N founder is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment. He obtained permission from a court to travel abroad for four weeks.

His medical reports were submitted to the Interior Ministry, which sent them to the Punjab health department.

The health department then sent them to the medical board.

According to sources, the report was prepared by cardiac consultant Dr Davis Lawrence.

Nawaz was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference. He arrived in London on November 20.

