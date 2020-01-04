Mansehra man pleads not guilty in student rape case

A teacher accused of raping one of his students at a madrassah in Mansehra has pleaded not guilty in front of a court.

The court extended the suspect’s remand by 14 days. He was escorted by policemen to the court.

The police had arrested him on December 29 from the Parhana area a day after the child was rushed to a hospital. The suspect, his brother and four other men have been arrested for raping and torturing a 10-year-old in a seminary of Parhana.

On December 30, a medical report confirmed rape and torture. According to the medical report, the child also had bruises on his body and his eyes were swollen.

The suspect is a government school employee and had been running an illegal madrassah which has now been sealed.

