Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man, wife arrested for smuggling drugs in Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Man, wife arrested for smuggling drugs in Rawalpindi

File Photo

A man and his wife were arrested on Sunday for smuggling drugs in Rawalpindi, according to the police.

“Makhdoom and his wife Rubina have previous criminal records as well,” said SHO Fazal Akbar. “In fact, Makhdoom was recently released from jail,” he said.

The officers of the Banni police station investigated the case when they got a tip from one of their sources. “We stopped them while they were going to deliver the drugs,” said a police officer.

Almost 2kg of charas was confiscated from Makhdoom and 1kg charas from his wife, he said. A case has been registered against the couple.

In another raid, the police have arrested a man, identified as Qaiser Mehmood, for smuggling 1.3kg of charas.

The police are on the lookout for the people who supply drugs to the smugglers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
drugs Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, charas, couple, police, Banni police station
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
1,500 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after 7 flights delayed
1,500 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after 7 flights delayed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.