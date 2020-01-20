Man, wife arrested for smuggling drugs in Rawalpindi

A man and his wife were arrested on Sunday for smuggling drugs in Rawalpindi, according to the police.

“Makhdoom and his wife Rubina have previous criminal records as well,” said SHO Fazal Akbar. “In fact, Makhdoom was recently released from jail,” he said.

The officers of the Banni police station investigated the case when they got a tip from one of their sources. “We stopped them while they were going to deliver the drugs,” said a police officer.

Almost 2kg of charas was confiscated from Makhdoom and 1kg charas from his wife, he said. A case has been registered against the couple.

In another raid, the police have arrested a man, identified as Qaiser Mehmood, for smuggling 1.3kg of charas.

The police are on the lookout for the people who supply drugs to the smugglers.