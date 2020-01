New year, new problems, at least for one driver who landed himself a Rs10,000 fine for driving on the motorway without a licence.

The Motorway Police are ringing in the new year with a set of heavier fines.

Motorwats DIG Ashfaq Khan says the heavy fines are because drivers didn’t abide by the rules before. He believes the heavier fines will act as a deterrent.

A Bahawalpur bus driver learned this the hard way when he was fined Rs10,000 for driving without a licence.

