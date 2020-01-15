Man arrested in Pakistan for killing UK cop: British police

A man has been arrested in Pakistan in connection with the murder of a British police officer in Bradford in 2005, the West Yorkshire police said Wednesday.

The British police said in a statement that 71-year-old Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan on Tuesday and presented before a judge in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“The matters relating to his extradition were discussed,” the statement read.

According to the British media, PC Sharon Beshenivsky was shot and killed during a robbery in Bradford 15 years ago. Her partner was also injured by the robbers but she survived.

“I would like to thank the National Crime Agency officers in Pakistan and partners who have made this arrest possible,” Detective Superintendent Mark Swift said.

“We are continuing to liaise with partners in Pakistan to process Khan’s extradition with the intention of returning him to the UK to face court proceedings.”

