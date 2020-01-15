Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man arrested in Pakistan for killing UK cop: British police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Man arrested in Pakistan for killing UK cop: British police

Forensic investigators are pictured at the scene of PC Beshenivsky's murder in Bradford in 2005. (Picture: Dailymail)

A man has been arrested in Pakistan in connection with the murder of a British police officer in Bradford in 2005, the West Yorkshire police said Wednesday.

The British police said in a statement that 71-year-old Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan on Tuesday and presented before a judge in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“The matters relating to his extradition were discussed,” the statement read.

According to the British media, PC Sharon Beshenivsky was shot and killed during a robbery in Bradford 15 years ago. Her partner was also injured by the robbers but she survived.

“I would like to thank the National Crime Agency officers in Pakistan and partners who have made this arrest possible,” Detective Superintendent Mark Swift said.

“We are continuing to liaise with partners in Pakistan to process Khan’s extradition with the intention of returning him to the UK to face court proceedings.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan UK
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.