A man was arrested on Monday four days after he allegedly killed his daughter-in-law, according to the Jhelum police.

The woman had gotten married seven months ago and was pregnant.

“The man suffocated her with a pillow in her sleep,” a police officer said. “He admitted to the crime during interrogation,” he added.

“Her in-laws were always suspicious of her and wanted to get rid of her,” the woman’s sister said.

The accused has been handed over to the police on a four-day physical remand.