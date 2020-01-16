Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
Major General Babar Iftekhar appointed new ISPR chief

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Major General Babar Iftekhar has been appointed ISPR director-general.

He replaces Major General Asif Ghafoor, who has been posted as the General Officer Commanding in Okara.

Major General Azhar Waqas has been posted as the director-general of military intelligence.

Major General Iftekhar was promoted to major general in June 2018.

Major General Ghafoor was appointed to the post in December 2016.

Following the news of his new posting, he took to Twitter to thank everyone.

“Alhamdulillah. Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure. My very special thanks to media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support. Best wishes to new DG ISPR for his success,” he wrote.

