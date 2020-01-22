Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Mahira tweets Tahira Abdullah’s clip on feminism

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Verna actor Mahira Khan took to social media on Tuesday night to share a clip from Samaa TV’s show News Beat where social activist Tahira Abdullah explained women’s rights and feminism to a panel of men which included Meray Paas Tum Ho playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

In her tweet the actor wrote the one sentence that went viral – “[feminism] this is the revolutionary ideology that accepts a woman as a human being”.
She further added: “It’s as basic as that.”

Abdullah’s clip went viral on Sunday night and has been shared by several actors, politicians and young women. In a longer version of the clip, Abdullah gave a definition of Feminism, which the writer had publicly said was an“an organisation for bad women” earlier this month on Geo TV. 
“Feminism is that revolutionary thinking that, unlike as Qamar sahib says, is not an organisation,” said Abdullah. “It is an outlook, ideology, mindset… revolutionary ideology that understands that a woman is also human.”

