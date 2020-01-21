Mahira asks Mazari for an update on the Zainab bill

Humsafar actor Mahira Khan asked on Tuesday Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari for an update on the Zainab Alert Bill via social media.

She said: “It’s been two weeks. Is the policy ready? Another beautiful child raped and murdered. How many more would it take? Please please come down hard on these monsters.”

The actor and minister have been having a conversation regarding the Zainab bill since December last year when Khan asked Mazari to do something about the increasing child abuse cases in the country.

Mazari had presented the bill in the Senate earlier this year. It calls for the recovery of missing children.

On Monday, the senate committee on human rights gave anti-terrorism courts the jurisdiction in the bill. This means it can be implemented across the country, not just Islamabad.

