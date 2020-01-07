HOME > Education

LUMS isn’t changing its name after all

Photo: lums.edu.pk

The Lahore University of Management Sciences isn’t changing its name to LUMS University.

Many people on social media poked fun at the varsity administration over the name change and the word LUMSU started trending on Twitter.

In another email on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad said that his first email on name change was “written in good faith to reflect the reality of our five schools that comprise our university and to encourage to use as a communication strategy the acronym LUMS as a noun, which is how most have come to know us”.

He added that the “message was not intended to change the university’s name which remains as the ‘Lahore University of Management Sciences’ and will continue to be used as such.”

Dr Ahmad remarked that he wishes to remove any confusion that may have caused regarding a formal name change of the varsity.

Following the announcement on Monday, many people started trolling the university administration. Even the name of the university’s Facebook group, LUMS Discussion Forum, was changed to “LDF Discussion Forum” in good humour.

In an email to the students and faculty on Monday, Dr Ahmad said that the university has evolved from a management school to a “comprehensive university offering over 30 undergraduate and graduate degree programmes through its schools of business, humanities, and social sciences, science and engineering, law and education”.

The management felt that the “disciplinary growth and its comprehensive status is better captured by LUMS University”.

