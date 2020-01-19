Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
Long lines as Sindh’s CNG stations reopen after 98 hours

Posted: Jan 19, 2020
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Sindh’s CNG stations reopened again Sunday morning, this time after a gap of 98 hours.

Last time CNG supply was restored, it was cut off after eight hours due to reduced gas pressure. To avoid missing out on filling up their tanks, vehicle owners lined up at CNG stations way earlier than the 8am start time.

The official time for CNG supply is 8am to 8pm but people are wary since last time, supply was closed after just eight hours.

Many public transport vehicles operate on CNG. Buses, rickshaws and taxis all need gas to power their vehicles and these prolonged shortages mean public transporters are having a difficult time.

SSGC, the company that supplies gas to Sindh, says increased demand due to colder than usual weather had led to a shortfall in supply. To manage the shortage, it was scheduling gas supply to CNG stations.

On January 15, protesters surrounded the SSGC office in Karachi. Representatives of the CNG association, transporters and residents of the city joined the protest outside the main SSGC office on Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road.

Gas supply to houses has already been sporadic, with many residents of Sindh reporting prolonged periods without any gas supply at all. People have started buying cylinders to cook with but the prices of cylinders are also going up.

