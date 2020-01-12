Light rain expected in Karachi Sunday night

Light rain is expected in Karachi on Sunday night, confirmed the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Clouds from the northern west side have entered the city, an official from the department said. “It is expected to rain in the evening and will continue till late at night,” he said.

The temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 14 degrees centigrade on Sunday. According to weather experts, the temperature is likely to drop to seven to eight degrees after the rain.

Doctors are cautioning people to eat hot foods and wear warm clothes.

