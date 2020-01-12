Sunday, January 12, 2020  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Light rain expected in Karachi Sunday night

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Light rain expected in Karachi Sunday night

File Photo

Light rain is expected in Karachi on Sunday night, confirmed the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Clouds from the northern west side have entered the city, an official from the department said. “It is expected to rain in the evening and will continue till late at night,” he said.

The temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 14 degrees centigrade on Sunday. According to weather experts, the temperature is likely to drop to seven to eight degrees after the rain.

Doctors are cautioning people to eat hot foods and wear warm clothes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.