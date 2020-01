Light rain expected in Karachi Monday night

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Karachi Monday night.

On Thursday morning, it drizzled on University Road, in Safoora, Malir, Model Colony, and other areas. Since then, the temperature has dropped slightly in Karachi.

The PMD has also predicted fresh showers and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir till Tuesday night.

Rain is also expected in Sindh’s districts of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur on Monday.

