Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Landowner beats up two brothers over loan in Sialkot: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Landowner beats up two brothers over loan in Sialkot: police

A local landowner beat up two brothers on Sunday after they had asked him to return the money they loaned him, according to the police.

“The landowner had hired men to beat up the two men,” said a police officer. “They entered a wheat warehouse where the brothers were and beat them up brutally,” he said.

“Ashraf had taken a loan from us,” one of the brothers said. “When we asked him to return the money, he got us beaten up by five men,” he said.

The police have registered a case against six identified and five unidentified men. Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sialkot, loan, repayment, warehouse, beat up
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.