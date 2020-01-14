Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Environment

Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it

Posted: Jan 14, 2020
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
File Photo

Seventy-year-old Shahnaz Akhter from Lahore has transformed her rooftop into a vegetable garden and she gets paid for it.

“Gardening and planting was something I loved since I was a child,” she told SAMAA TV. “I was always particularly interested in salad leaves, now I grow then and earn from them as well,” she said.

Akhter grows more than 200 different types of salad leaves and other vegetables. She consumes the fresh produce herself and even sells it to friends and relatives.

“The fresh vegetables are not just good in taste but are also very healthy,” she said.

The seventy-year-old’s garden is not a luxurious one, but has been built with recycled items. The plants are grown in wooden boxes and plastic utensils. She makes it a point not to waste any water while she’s watering the plants, instead, she stores them in plastic bottles and uses them later.

These plants and vegetables are like my children, Akhter said. “My garden on the rooftop has brought me closer to nature and its beauty,” she added.

