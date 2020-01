A teenager struck by a stray bullet on New Year’s Eve died at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital on Saturday.

Thirteen-year-old Iman Fatima was hit in the head by a bullet on December 31. The bullet crossed through the door of her home and struck her.

She spend three days at Mayo Hospital before passing away.

The police say they have arrested 40 people for aerial firing in the city.

