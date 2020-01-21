Lahore supermarket owners are going on a strike

The owners of all major supermarkets in Lahore announced a strike on Tuesday against the pricelist of essential food items issued by the government.

Essential food items such as lentils, rice, flour, ghee, and sugar will not be available at these marts for the time being.

“We can’t buy these essential items at high prices and then sell them at low prices,” said one of the mart owners. This will result in losses for us, he said.

Supermarket owners of the Superstore Grocery Association have said that they will only reduce their prices if the government provides them these essentials at subsidised prices.

According to them, the strike will last till the government takes back its notification on the pricelist.