Lahore sisters’ dowry destroyed in house fire

A family in Lahore was left devastated after a room of their house caught fire Thursday evening.

The room was where the family was storing the dowry of their two daughters. Bed sheets, cushions, clothes, bangles and cash were destroyed in the fire.

One of my daughters was going to get married after a month and a half, the father told SAMAA TV.

The fire erupted because the family forgot to turn off a gas heater in the room.

The father of the women said that he had collected dowry by saving every penny. “I don’t know what to do now”.

The family has asked the government to raise awareness about the dangers of gas heaters so that no one has to go through what they did.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.