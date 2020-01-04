Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Human Rights

Lahore shelters refuse to accommodate women

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Lahore shelters refuse to accommodate women

Noreen Malangi, a 65-year-old woman from Rahim Yar Khan, has been forced to spend cold winter nights on the streets of Lahore as shelter homes in the city refused to accommodate her.

“I came here alone, but the management of the shelter refused to let me in,” she told SAMAA TV. “Ever since, I have been spending my nights on the streets.”

Malangi has been sitting outside the Data Darbar shelter home for a week. She went there twice, but was sent back both times.

Similar is the case of 62-year-old Aasia, who came to the shelter from Shahkot but was also sent back.

“They told me they didn’t have rooms for women but have been letting men in the shelter,” she said.

There is space for 750 men and just 115 women at five shelter homes across Lahore.

According to the management of the Data Darbar shelter, women can’t be let in unless female staff is hired.

“We have halls and rooms already allotted for women but we are all men here,” said Fayyaz, the incharge of the Data Darbar shelter home. “In case of an emergency with the women, how are we going to tackle the situation?” he asked.

On Sunday (December 29), Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued instructions to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers to make sure all people have a roof over their heads this winters.

The KP and Punjab administrations “must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing[shelters],” the PM had said in a tweet.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
HOME  
 
 
 

