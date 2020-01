The drivers of the Lahore’s Metro buses staged a protest on Wednesday. They asked for the administration to release their salaries.

We haven’t been paid for three months, a driver said.

The drivers stopped their buses near the MAO College Station for an hour.

“We didn’t want to protest but the administration has left us with no other option,” another driver said.

The protest was called off after the demonstrators held successful negotiations with the administration.

