Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
Lahore High Court reserves verdict in Musharraf treason case appeal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 seconds ago
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 seconds ago
In this file photo taken on June 12, 2004, Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf answers a question during an interview in Rawalpindi. Photo: AFP

The Lahore High Court reserved on Monday its verdict in a petition filed by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the treason case against him.

Musharraf had initially filed a case to stop a special court from hearing the case and once that court sentenced him to death, he filed another petition seeking to nullify the order.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

On Monday, the additional attorney general appeared before the court and said the issue of the treason case was never discussed during a cabinet meeting, nor was it on the cabinet’s agenda. He also said there was no notification available on the formation of the special court.

Musharraf’s lawyer, Ali Zafar, is arguing that by not bringing the matter to the cabinet, the former prime minister did not follow protocol. He says the order to file the treason case, is therefore, not valid.

The federal government’s lawyer confirmed that the PM had dealt with the case single-handedly. He sent it to the FIA, which then filed a recommendation and a special court was made.

Musharraf’s lawyer says the basis of the case is wrong. A verdict in the case is expected today.

