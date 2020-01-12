Lahore boy found dead near Ring Road in Kot Lakhpat

The body of a 13-year-old boy was found near Ring Road in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat on Saturday.

“When the janitor came to collect the trash, she found the body there after which neighbours and other people gathered,” said a witness, Sajjad Ali.

According the police, the boy was murdered. “There are marks on his neck that show that he was strangled,” a police officer said.

Adeel went missing three days ago. He had gone to the mosque to offer prayers.

His family blamed the police for the death and said that they didn’t investigate the case properly.

“We had filed a missing person report at the police station immediately after Adeel went missing,” said his uncle Ghulam Abbas. “We urged them to investigate but they kept dismissing our concerns,” he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway.

